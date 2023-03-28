Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $400,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,411,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA QQQE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $496.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $79.29.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.