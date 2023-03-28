Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.