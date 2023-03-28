Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. 715,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

