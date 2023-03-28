Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 477.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,091 shares during the quarter. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF accounts for 2.1% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 3.41% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JOET stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.78. 644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,545. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

