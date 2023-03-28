Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 12,890 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after buying an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after buying an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,009. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

