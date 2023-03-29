1,036 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.