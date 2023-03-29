10,468 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

ELV traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, hitting $454.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,825. The company has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

