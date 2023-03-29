1,157 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

