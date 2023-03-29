12,375 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

CLFD traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 106,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,804. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $685.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

