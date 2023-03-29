129,447 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 207,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,379. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

