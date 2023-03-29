1,584 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

