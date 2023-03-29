1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Down 3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. 9,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 3,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 589,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 350,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

