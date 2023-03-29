2,006 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $239.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

