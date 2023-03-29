2,835 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. 142,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,467. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

