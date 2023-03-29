2,873 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. 71,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

