31,462 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 0.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 434,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,219. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.