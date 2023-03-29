3,258 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,269. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.01.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.