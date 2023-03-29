34,170 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.96.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, hitting $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,960,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528,320. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

