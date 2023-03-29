3,487 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
