366 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $624.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.36 and a 200 day moving average of $542.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

