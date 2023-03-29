3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 929,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

