44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Leidos by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. 190,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,555. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

