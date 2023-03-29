44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 232,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

