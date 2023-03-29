44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.32. 161,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,572. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

