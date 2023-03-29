44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.97. 546,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

