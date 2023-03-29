44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 2,021,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,831,601. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $267.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

