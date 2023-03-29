44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. 912,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.