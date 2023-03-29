44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.15. 1,244,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,516. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

