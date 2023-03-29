44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 8,174,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,874,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.