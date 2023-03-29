44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,974 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,126. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

