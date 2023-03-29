44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 302,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

