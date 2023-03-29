4,500 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,295. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile



Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.



