4,951 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHA opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.