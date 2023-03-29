70,272 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. 4,743,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,240,568. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

