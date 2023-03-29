8,890 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.83. 12,234,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,263,854. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

