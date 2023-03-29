933 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.54. 588,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,341. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

