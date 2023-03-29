9,664 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 613,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,222. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

