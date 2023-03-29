AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Short Interest Update

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,036,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAP Stock Performance

Shares of AAPJ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. AAP has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About AAP

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

