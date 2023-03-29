Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,770 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $171,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.93.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,259. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

