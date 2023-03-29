Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.93.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

