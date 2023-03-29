ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,592.33 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00029990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00200262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,394.11 or 0.99973352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001739 USD and is down -10.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,542.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

