Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.22. 288,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,681,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 428.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

