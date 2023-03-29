ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,072 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of ACCO Brands worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 151,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,722. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -187.49%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

