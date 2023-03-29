Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 1,317 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

