Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

