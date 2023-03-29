Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 7,314 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

