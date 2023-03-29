Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,297 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.