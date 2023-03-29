Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 3,390 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

