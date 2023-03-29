Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 412 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

