Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 631 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWMN. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,701.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,166.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $390.71 million, a P/E ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

